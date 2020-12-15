OTTAWA -- MRC des Collines police say a driver has suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash in l'Ange-Gardien, QC, north of Ottawa.

Police said two transport trucks hauling logs and a passenger vehicle collided Tuesday on Route 309 near chemin de la Mine. The two people in the passenger vehicle were trapped and police said the driver's condition is critical.

The drivers of the two log trucks suffered minor injuries and were in a state of shock.

What caused the collision is unclear. Police said investigators have been sent to the scene.

Police closed Route 309 near chemin de la Mine is closed in both directions for the duration of the investigation.