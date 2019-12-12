FASSET, QC. -- A driver is in critical condition in hospital after a head-on crash Thursday morning north of Fasset, Québec—about 7 km east of Montebello.

Québec Provicial Police (Sûreté du Québec) say the crash happened at around 6:10 a.m. between a car and a heavy truck.

The preliminary investigation suggests the driver the car entered oncoming traffic, colliding head-first with the truck. It’s unknown what caused the driver to leave their lane.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt, but was hospitalized as a precaution.

Police also say there was a diesel spill and the Ministry of the Environment has been notified.

The highway remains open, but police are warning drivers to expect delays.