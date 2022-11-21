Driver hits Pembroke Regional Hospital, OPP report
Ontario Provincial Police say someone drove a vehicle into the Pembroke Regional Hospital Monday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the hospital in Pembroke, Ont. just before 1 p.m. A vehicle had hit the hospital’s Tower D building.
No one has been reported hurt and there was no structural damage, police said in a news release.
A spokesperson for the hospital says no services were affected.
Police continue to investigate.
