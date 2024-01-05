Driver has licence suspension after hitting building in Cardinal, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into the wall of a cannabis store in Cardinal, Ont. on Thursday.
Police said the 67-year-old driver did minor damage to the wall of the business.
A three-day licence suspension was issued after a roadside breath test found "a quantity" of alcohol in the driver's system.
No charges were announced.
