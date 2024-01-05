OTTAWA
    • Driver has licence suspension after hitting building in Cardinal, Ont.

    OPP said no one was hurt after a 67-year-old driver crashed into the wall of a cannabis store in Cardinal, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (OPP/X) OPP said no one was hurt after a 67-year-old driver crashed into the wall of a cannabis store in Cardinal, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (OPP/X)

    Ontario Provincial Police say no one was hurt after a driver crashed into the wall of a cannabis store in Cardinal, Ont. on Thursday.

    Police said the 67-year-old driver did minor damage to the wall of the business.

    A three-day licence suspension was issued after a roadside breath test found "a quantity" of alcohol in the driver's system.

    No charges were announced.

