Driver has licence suspended for 90 days after Queensway crash

OPP say a 39-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision on Highway 417 Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (OPP/X) OPP say a 39-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision on Highway 417 Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is facing a lengthy licence suspension after a two-car crash on Highway 417 late Friday.

It happened at around 11 p.m. just east of Riverside Drive.

A 39-year-old man was charged with impaired driving in connection with the crash and issued a 90-day licence suspension, police said on X.

No one was reported hurt.

OPP charged more than 130 drivers in eastern Ontario with impaired driving over the holidays, out of more than 1,400 provincewide. Ottawa police laid nearly 100 impaired driving charges locally.

Last year, 50 people died in alcohol- or drug-related crashes on OPP-patrolled roads, police said.

