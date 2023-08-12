Driver going 83 km/h over speed limit in Hwy. 174 construction zone facing stunt driving charge

An Ottawa driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 83 km/h over the speed limit in a construction zone.

Ottawa police say an officer observed a vehicle "flyin' down" Highway 174 in a construction zone at 163 km/h at 3 p.m. Friday. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

"The vast majority of drivers adjust their speed and proceed through construction zones with care," the Ottawa police Traffic Unit said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.