OTTAWA -- A motorist going 67 km/h over the speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue was one of two motorists charged with stunt driving Friday night.

Ottawa police officers were out in Barrhaven targeting speeding and aggressive driving.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says one driver was spotted going 137 km/h on Woodroffe Avenue near Strandherd Drive. The speed limit is 70 km/h.

Another driver was stopped going 118 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Strandherd Drive at Beatrice Drive.

Both motorists had their licence suspended for 30 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Ottawa police have seen a significant increase in stunt driving on Ottawa roads so far this year.

Project NoiseMaker, which targeted speeding, aggressive driving and loud vehicles on Friday and Saturday nights this spring and summer, issued 157 stunt driving charges. That's up from 78 stunt driving charges during the same period last year.