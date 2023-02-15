Driver going 64 km/h over speed limit near Carleton University charged with stunt driving

A driver is facing stunt driving charges after being caught going double the posted speed limit on Bronson Avenue in front of Carleton University.

It was one of three drivers charged with stunt driving by Ottawa Police traffic unit officers on Bronson Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say officers observed a driver going 124 km/h in the 60 km/h zone on Bronson Avenue near Carleton.

The driver's vehicle was seized for 14 days and their license is suspended for 30 days.

Police say officers stopped two other drivers going 120 km/h and 115 km/h in the area of Bronson Avenue where the speed limit is 70 km/h.