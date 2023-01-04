Driver going 173 km/h on Hwy. 416 facing stunt driving charge

Three drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped for speeding on Highway 416 south of Ottawa, including one driver going 73 km/h over the speed limit.

"Grenville OPP had another busy night removing drivers from Hwy. 416," the OPP said on Twitter.

According to the Twitter post, officers observed the drivers going 173 km/h, 163 km/h and 151 km/h.

The speed limit on Highway 416 is 100 km/h.

"The risks people are willing to take to save a few minutes is unacceptable," the OPP said. "Slow down and save a life."

Under Ontario's stunt driving law, the driver's license is suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.