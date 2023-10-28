Driver from Quebec has new vehicle impounded after stunt driving charge on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Quebec has had their new vehicle impounded after being issued a stunt driving charge.
The 19-year-old driver had only had the vehicle for a month, OPP said, before officers clocked the driver going 167 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa.
Stunt driving charges in Ontario come with an automatic 14-day vehicle impound and an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days.
The driver must also appear in court to face the charge.
