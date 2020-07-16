OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police issued nine tickets to a transport truck driver and the company after the truck rolled away at an Onroute service station in eastern Ontario.

The OPP says the driver failed to set the brakes on the truck when stopped at the service centre on Highway 401 eastbound at Mallorytown on Wednesday.

"Rig rolled away," the OPP said on Twitter.

There were no reports of injuries.

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa the driver, 27-years-old from Brampton, received seven charges under the Highway Traffic Act, including "fail to take precaution against vehicle being sent in motion" and driving 17 hours since the last break without eight hours off. The driver was also charged with failing to have an insurance card.

The company was charged with "permit person to drive vehicle not in accordance with the regulations", and "fail to ensure performance standards are met."

On Twitter, the OPP said the truck is out of service for 72 hours, "dangerous situation that could have resulted in serious injuries."