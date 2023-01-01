Driver facing impaired driving charges following New Year's Day collision on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A 26-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges following a New Year's Day collision in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the collision on Highway 417 near Terry Fox Drive early Sunday morning.

A photo shared by police on Twitter showed a damage guardrail on the onramp to the westbound lanes of Highway 417.

Police say the driver is facing charges of impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

"90-day license suspension and vehicle impounded," police said.

No other information about the collision was available on Sunday morning.

Police say another impaired driver was located on Highway 417 near Carling Avenue just before midnight, with the help of Ottawa paramedics.

"Breath samples more than double the legal limit," police said on Twitter.

The driver's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded.