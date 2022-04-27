Driver facing charges for fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Hawkesbury, Ont.

The driver of a motor vehicle is facing charges in connection to the death of a pedestrian in Hawkesbury, Ont. last November.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on McGill Street on Nov. 12.

Police say the victim, 27-year-old Melissa Girard of Hawkesbury, Ont., died after she was struck by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, police announced Gilles Lefebvre, 59, of Hawkesbury, is facing a charge of careless driving causing death under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

Lefebvre will appear in court on June 6.