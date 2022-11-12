Driver extricated from SUV after flipping it off flatbed truck

A driver needed to be extricated from his SUV Friday afternoon after flipping it off the back of a flatbed truck.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said Ottawa police had called them to assist in extricating a trapped driver in the area of Merivale Road and Bentley Avenue just after 5 p.m.

According to a news release, the ramp of the flatbed had been lowered and the driver drove up and flipped the vehicle onto its side.

The SUV had landed on the driver’s side, trapping the driver, OFS said. Crews stabilized the vehicle but could not remove the driver safely from the passenger side or the back hatch, so they opted to get him out through the moon roof.

It took about 20 minutes to remove the glass moon roof and extricate the trapped driver, a man in his 20s, who was the only one in the vehicle.

Ottawa paramedics say the man was taken to hospital in stable condition.