Driver escapes eastern Ontario crash with minor injuries

A driver escaped serious injury when their vehicle flipped onto its side in eastern Ontario on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 21 in Shanly, Ont., about 70 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Police said the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for the investigation and cleanup.

Shanly is in the township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.