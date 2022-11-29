Driver escapes eastern Ontario crash with minor injuries
A driver escaped serious injury when their vehicle flipped onto its side in eastern Ontario on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on County Road 21 in Shanly, Ont., about 70 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.
Police said the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for the investigation and cleanup.
Shanly is in the township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
King Charles' three-day visit to Canada cost taxpayers at least $1.4 million
King Charles' whirlwind three-day trip to Canada in May 2022 cost Canadian taxpayers at least $1.4 million, or well over $25,000 per hour, according to documents obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau expresses support for Chinese protesters as show of dissent roils Beijing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves amid protests over severe COVID-19 restrictions.
Palestinian refugee's desperate plea for housing in Canada prompts Jewish family to open their door
A Palestinian refugee who made a desperate plea for proper housing in Canada has now been welcomed by a Jewish family in Ottawa.
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
Royal Bank of Canada signs deal to buy HSBC Canada for $13.5B
Royal Bank of Canada has agreed to pay $13.5-billion in cash for HSBC Bank Canada in what is the largest domestic banking deal on record.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Only one false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid inquiry performance
There was only one really false note during the Liberals' otherwise solid performance during the Emergencies Act inquiry and it was played on Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada’s David Lametti’s trumpet, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Social media tools were key to 'Freedom Convoy' protest, expert tells inquiry
Cybersecurity experts say a federal inquiry should think of social media as the central nervous system of the "Freedom Convoy" protest in Ottawa last winter.
New stats suggest Canadians already kicking some plastic habits as national ban looms
Canadians appear to be slowly cutting back on their use of plastic straws and grocery bags ahead of a national ban on such items that will take effect next month, new statistics show.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay
The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.
-
Weather alerts issued ahead of rainy, windy Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritime provinces ahead of a Wednesday night storm.
-
$150K offered for information in case of missing Halifax-area teen Devon Marsman
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Devon Sinclair Marsman.
Toronto
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Strong winds up to 90km/h forecasted for parts of southern Ontario
Strong winds are forecast to breeze through parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal announces highest tax increase since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010.
-
Fired Quebec housekeeper who tried to take a sick day to receive $12,000
An employer will have to pay more than $12,000 to a housekeeper who was fired on the spot after she told him she was taking sick leave with a doctor's note.
-
Francois Legault to unveil his game plan on Wednesday as Quebec parliamentary session begins
MNAs will begin their 43rd session at the national assembly in Quebec City. Questions remain about whether Parti Quebecois members will be able to take their seats after refusing to swear an oath to King Charles III.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman, 23, charged after graphic video emerges of horse being dragged
A 23-year-old Ontario woman has been charged under the provincial welfare services act after a graphic video of a horse being dragged surfaced online. One video shows the horse being pulled with ropes as its back hooves drag along a road.
-
Ontario's winter forecast is out. Here's what to expect for the season
While Ontario is currently experiencing a brief reprieve from the cold temperatures of last week, winter-like conditions are soon forecast to return.
-
Winter storm watch along Hwy. 11 to James Bay Coast, strong winds along Great Lakes
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches from the Geraldton area to Attawapiskat as an intense band of snow and strong wind gusts pass through the area with weather alerts for communities near the Great Lakes.
London
-
New Maple Leaf Foods plant up and running in London
Production is underway at the new Maple Leaf Foods plant in London.
-
One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
-
Special weather statement issued for Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
Winnipeg
-
'We're devastated': Water woes plague north Winnipeg neighbourhood
Residents in a northeast Winnipeg neighbourhood are dealing with flooded basements and water issues they believe stem from a nearby car wash.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating online puppy fraud
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a woman from New Bothwell said she became a victim of a puppy fraud scheme.
-
'A feel-good thing': Winnipeg couple’s popular wood pallet snowmen fundraiser back again
A Winnipeg couple who transform unassuming wooden pallets with a little holiday magic is back to raise more money for local charities, one snowman at a time.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Catholic school board provides progress update after police called to remove 4-year-old
An incident that sparked a flurry of controversy just over a year ago is back in the spotlight.
-
Another Kitchener-based tech company confirms layoffs
Layoffs at ApplyBoard follow similar moves at tech companies in Waterloo region and around the world as investor exuberance around the sector fades and companies re-examine payroll costs in preparation for a potential recession.
-
One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation
Woodstock police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Fyfe Avenue. According to police, officers were called to the area around 2:18 a.m. after a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.
Calgary
-
Critics say Smith is bullying businesses over COVID-19 policies
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Vehicle stolen in break-in at officer's home in Cochrane recovered, RCMP badge still missing
RCMP officials confirm one of two vehicles stolen during a recent break-in at an officer's home in Cochrane has been located, but the second vehicle and a stolen badge have yet to be recovered.
-
Suspect with 48 warrants caught trying to steal vehicle at Cochrane gas station: RCMP
A 37-year-old Calgary man, wanted on 48 outstanding warrants, was arrested following an RCMP investigation into the attempted theft of a vehicle at a gas station in Cochrane.
Saskatoon
-
Humboldt charitable baker gifted new oven from anonymous donors
Christmas came early for a charitable baker out of Humboldt after her oven stopped working properly.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon advises drivers to use caution while crews clear snow
Saskatoon crews have been out clearing the roads all night, the city says, with the Saskatoon police contending with more road accidents than normal.
Edmonton
-
MLA Dang ordered to pay $7,200 for breaching Alberta vaccine portal
An Independent Alberta MLA has been ordered to pay $1,500 for each day he spent trying to break into the province's vaccine portal to prove the website wasn't perfectly secure, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton police union president stepping down for 'break,' plans to return to policing
After six years, the Edmonton Police Association's president is stepping down. As union president, Mike Elliott was a strong mental health advocate and spoke often about the increasing violence facing officers on the street.
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response to protect the vulnerable as cold sets in
Edmonton has activated its extreme weather response for the first time this cold weather season as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday to help keep vulnerable members of the population safe.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dozens of flights cancelled at YVR amid snowfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Dozens of flights in and out of Vancouver International Airport have been cancelled over the snowfall that's expected on B.C.'s South Coast Tuesday.
-
Vancouver police shoot alleged armed man in Gastown, sending him to hospital
A man who was shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night is expected to survive.
-
In close 5-4 vote, trustees approve bringing police back into Vancouver schools
The Vancouver School Board has voted in favour of reinstating a controversial program that places police officers in city schools.
Regina
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Regina police ask for public's help in solving hit and run
Regina police are asking for the public’s help in gaining more information surrounding an early morning hit and run.
-
Riders sign University of Saskatchewan kicker David Solie
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced two Canadian signings on Tuesday, including kicker David Solie from the University of Saskatchewan.