Driver clocked going 104 km/h over speed limit on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

A driver from Richmond Hill, Ont. is facing a charge of stunt driving after being observed going 104 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a Mercedes-Benz SUV going 204 km/h on Highway 401 at County Road 4 Wednesday night.

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

This is the second driver caught going more than 200 km/h on Highway 401 in a month.

The OPP said an officer clocked a driver going 252 km/h on Highway 401 near Napanee on Oct. 15.

The speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario is 100 km/h.