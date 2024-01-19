Driver charged with stunt driving going 186 km/h on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is facing stunt driving charge after an officer observed the vehicle travelling 86 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

The driver was going 186 km/h on the busy highway in the Napanee area on Wednesday morning, the OPP said in a release.

The 29-year-old from Gloucester, Ont. Is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 15 days.

OPP reminds people of the dangers of speeding, noting that it continues to be a leading cause of serious collisions on highways. It adds that some drivers continue to put others' lives at risk, despite implementing tougher stunt driving laws in the province in 2021.

"These driving acts are dangerous and reckless and show no regard for the safety of other motorists using our highways. We encourage the public to call 9-1-1 if they observe any driving that puts others at risk," said Lennox and Addington OPP detachment commander Dave Tovell in a statement.

According to OPP, speeding was a factor in five fatal collisions in Lennox and Addington area in 2023.