OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 25-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving, less than a week after getting his licence back from a previous charge.

The OPP tweeted a G2 driver was stopped travelling 154 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 eastbound near Moodie Drive Tuesday night.

“He had just gotten his driver’s licence back five days ago from a previous stunt driving charge. Another suspension, impound and trip to court,” the OPP said.

Under the Highway Traffic Act, police can issue a charge of stunt driving when caught for speeding 50 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. A licence can be suspended for seven days and the vehicle is impounded for a week.