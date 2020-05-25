OTTAWA -- A London, Ontario man was stopped for speeding twice in one day on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say on May 20, an officer conducting patrol on Highway 401 near Prescott observed a vehicle travelling 166 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone.

Police say earlier in the day, the same driver was stopped in Napanee for travelling 45 kilometres an hour over the posted speed limit.

Speed has been a contributing factor in 17 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads across Ontario this year.

The OPP says it’s committed to keeping roads safe by providing high visibility, professional traffic stops and public education to drivers.