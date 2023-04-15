Driver charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes a mailbox, OPP says

A 19-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after she allegedly struck a mailbox on an eastern Ontario road.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers stopped a car shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday after receiving a complaint of a vehicle hitting a mailbox on County Road 21 in Augusta Township.

The driver is facing a charge of impaired driving.

A photo shared on social media shows damage to the front of the driver side, including a damaged headlight.

"Remember, alcohol and drugs can have lasting effects on your body, long after you stop consuming. Always drive sober," the OPP said.