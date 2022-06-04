Driver charged with impaired driving after hitting hydro pole in South Glengarry

Ontario Provincial Police say a 26-year-old is facing an impaired driving charge after an overnight crash.

Officers were called to a stretch of County Road 2 between Boundary Road and Purcell Road at around 3 a.m. Saturday after a driver hit a hydro pole, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the male driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

County Road 2 was closed between Boundary Road and Purcell Road in South Glengarry Township so that Hydro One workers could repair the damaged pole.