Driver charged with assault after Ottawa road rage incident

    The Ottawa Police Service have arrested two people on assault, firearms and drug charges in connection with a road rage incident on Walkley Road Thursday morning.

    Ottawa Police say the suspect driver attacked and assaulted another motorist. The victim sustained unknown injuries.

    The suspects fled the area in their vehicle, but were located nearby.

    After an investigation, police found a loaded firearm, drugs and an unspecified amount of Canadian currency in the vehicle.

    The driver, Jovany Paul, 20, of Ottawa has been charged with assault as well as several firearm and drug offences.

    The passenger from the suspect vehicle, Sammy Musoni, 21, of Ottawa, was also charged with firearms and drug offences.

    Both are expected to appear in court on Friday. The charges have not been proven in court.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gang Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

    Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

