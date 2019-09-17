

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





The OC Transpo bus driver charged in connection to January’s deadly bus crash will next appear in court on Oct. 1.

Lawyers for Aissatou Diallo appeared in court on Tuesday morning to enter a not guilty plea.

Diallo faces three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Ottawa Police charged Diallo on August 23 after a seven month investigation into the crash on January 11 at the Westboro Transit Station. A double-decker bus struck an overhang at the Westboro Station at 3:50 p.m.

Three people were killed in the crash, while 23 others were injured.