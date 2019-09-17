Driver charged in OC Transpo crash set to appear in court
A double-decker city bus that struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, remains in place at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:28AM EDT
The OC Transpo driver charged in connection to January’s deadly bus crash is scheduled to make a court appearance today.
Aissatou Diallo faces three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Ottawa Police charged Diallo on August 23 after a seven month investigation into the crash on January 11 at the Westboro Transit Station. A double-decker bus struck an overhang at the Westboro Station at 3:50 p.m.
Three people were killed in the crash, while 23 others were injured.