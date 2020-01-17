Driver charged in connection to July crash that killed Ottawa teen
CTVNewsOttawa,ca, Staff Published Friday, January 17, 2020 9:28AM EST
OTTAWA -- Six months after a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling in Orléans, Ottawa Police have laid charges in the case.
Robert Ryan, 79, of Ottawa has been charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death and Careless Driving Causing Death.
Police say on July 23, 2019, a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the Jeanne D'Arc Blvd. on-ramp to Highway 174.
Simon Khouri died in hospital from injuries suffered in his crash.
Ryan will appear in court on February 21.