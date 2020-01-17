OTTAWA -- Six months after a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling in Orléans, Ottawa Police have laid charges in the case.

Robert Ryan, 79, of Ottawa has been charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death and Careless Driving Causing Death.

Police say on July 23, 2019, a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the Jeanne D'Arc Blvd. on-ramp to Highway 174.

Simon Khouri died in hospital from injuries suffered in his crash.

Ryan will appear in court on February 21.