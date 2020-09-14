OTTAWA -- A 57-year-old man has been charged after a pickup truck struck a home in Pembroke over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday at a multi-unit house on Nelson Street. The driver fled the scene, police said, and was arrested a short time later.

Police say someone living at the home had been threatened earlier in the day, and police recovered a replica firearm during the incident.

No one was injured.

Police say Joseph Ryan, of Whitewater Region, is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, failing to comply with a breath demand, possession of a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

He is due in court next month.