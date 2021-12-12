Advertisement
Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in North Grenville
Published Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:10PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 12, 2021 4:10PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say a G2 driver is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in North Grenville on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
A G2 driver is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash south of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say the vehicle left the road on Bolton Road in North Grenville Saturday evening.
No one was hurt.
Police say the 22-year-old woman driving the vehicle was charged with having 80 mg or more of alcohol in 100 ml of blood and having cannabis readily available.