Ottawa Police have charged the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash on Merivale Road at Prince of Wales.

A 24-year-old man, who has yet to be named, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, driving over 80 km causing bodily harm. It's unclear whether the driver was injured. He was arrested on scene.

The man's 22-year-old female passenger suffered life threatening injuries during the early morning crash at Merivale Road and Prince of Wales.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.