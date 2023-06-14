Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke

Pembroke -

Ontario Provincial Police have charged the driver of a pick-up truck after a collision with a school bus in Pembroke Tuesday afternoon.

Police at the Upper Ottawa Valley detachment say no one was injured in the collision on Bennett Street around 4 p.m.

The driver was charged with careless driving.

"OPP would like to remind all drivers to reduce your speed and always keep a safe distance behind school buses as they make frequent stops," police said in a news release.