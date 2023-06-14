Driver charged after pick-up truck strikes school bus in Pembroke

OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides) OPP cruiser file image (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst

Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina