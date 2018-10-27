

CTV Ottawa





A 56-year-old woman is dead and a driver has been charged after a crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say it happened in the eastbound lanes at Montreal Road around 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears the grey Honda Odyssey veered off the road and struck a rock wall.

There were six people inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was charged with careless driving causing death, as per the Highway Traffic Act.