Driver charged after crashing into house in Prescott, Ont.

Ottawa

    Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old is facing charges after driving into a house in Prescott, Ont.

    Police responded at around noon Saturday after the driver struck the house on Zaire Street.

    No one was reported hurt and there was only minor damage to the house.

    OPP said the driver is facing charges of impaired driving, driving while prohibited and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

