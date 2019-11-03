A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is facing 10 charges including impaired driving after police say he collided with an OPP cruiser not once, but twice near Brockville Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were following a vehicle westbound on Highway 401 when it collided with a marked cruiser and fled the scene.

A short time later, police say the vehicle collided with the same cruiser and another vehicle on County Road 15. The suspect, officer and two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nathaniel Larsen is facing several charges including operating a vehicle while impaired, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and operating a vehicle without insurance.

County Road 15 was closed for about seven hours while police investigated but has since reopened.