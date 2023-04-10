Driver caught speeding on Highway 401 with unsecured infant in backseat

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been charged after being caught speeding on Highway 401 in the Leeds area.

Police claimed in a tweet that officers recently stopped a vehicle going 140 km/h on the highway.

The driver also had an infant in the backseat who was not properly secured, the OPP said.

"Please slow down – lives depend on it," OPP said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

OPP did not immediately say what charges were laid.