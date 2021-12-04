Ontario Provincial Police are urging drivers to keep extreme speeds at the racetrack after a driver was caught going nearly double the speed limit on Highway 416, south of Ottawa.

In an email, police said the driver, a 24-year-old man, was pulled over in the Edwardsburgh/Cardinal area just north of Highway 401 Saturday morning and issued a stunt driving charge.

"Speeds like this are absolutely dangerous, keep it at the race track," police said on Twitter.

#GrenvilleOPP early this morning found this car #StuntDriving SB on #Hwy416 @twpec.

Radar locked 191 km/h. Licence suspended & vehicle impounded. Driver blew an ALERT on a roadside breath test. Speeds like this are absolutely dangerous, keep it at the race track. #ottnews ^dh pic.twitter.com/Aday1iIKaC — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) December 4, 2021

The driver was also alleged to have blown an alert on a roadside breath test.

Stunt driving tickets come with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound. The breath alert includes a separate three-day licence suspension, which police said in an email is concurrent with the 30-day stunt driving suspension.