Driver caught going 160 km/h in blizzard on Highway 17

Ontario Provincial Police say a blizzard didn't stop a driver from speeding on Highway 17 in the Ottawa Valley overnight.

A winter storm covered roads with snow, but that didn't seem to faze this driver, who OPP say was clocked at 160 km/h on the highway near Renfrew, where the speed limit is 90 km/h.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, which comes with an automatic 30-day roadside licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

"[T]o make matters worse, the driver blew a warn," OPP said.

Drivers who register a blood-alcohol concentration in the 'warn range' of .05 to .08 in Ontario receive a three-day roadside licence suspension for a first occurrence.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the region, calling for up to 25 cm of snow, creating difficult driving conditions and reduced visibility.