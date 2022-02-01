A 36-year-old driver from the U.K. has been charged with stunt driving after police say he was caught going more than three times the speed limit near Algonquin Park.

Police pulled the SUV over on Highway 60 in South Algonquin Township just after 11 a.m. last Thursday.

The driver from London, U.K. was going 189 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone, OPP said in a news release.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and issued a summons to appear in court in Killaloe, Ont.

Their driver’s licence was seized and suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 14 days.