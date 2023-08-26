Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.

In a post Friday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said officers stopped the driver, "before they drove off again after a brief visit at a liquor store."

"The driver blew over four times the legal limit."

Police did not release any other information.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial police charged a dump truck driver with impaired and dangerous driving after the vehicle missed the off-ramp on Hwy. 417 at Maitland Avenue.

"The driver blew over 3x the legal limit," the OPP said.