Driver arrested for impaired driving after pickup truck drives over parked car in western Quebec

Police in western Quebec say the driver of the pick-up truck lost control of his vehicle on Montee St-Amour in Cantley and hit a parked car. (Photo courtesy: MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais) Police in western Quebec say the driver of the pick-up truck lost control of his vehicle on Montee St-Amour in Cantley and hit a parked car. (Photo courtesy: MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina