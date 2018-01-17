

Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have arrested a man who they say is the driver in a fatal collision in Bells Corners last night.

A 17-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist on Seyton Drive on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The collision involved a single motor vehicle and the teenage boy. The victim was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks witnesses with any information to come forward.