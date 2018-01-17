Driver arrested after teen was struck and killed in Bells Corners
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Bells Corners Wednesday night. The driver is being investigated. (Caelan Benn/CTV Ottawa, January 17, 2018)
Carolan Lesaux, CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 10:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 18, 2018 8:33AM EST
Ottawa Police have arrested a man who they say is the driver in a fatal collision in Bells Corners last night.
A 17-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist on Seyton Drive on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The collision involved a single motor vehicle and the teenage boy. The victim was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks witnesses with any information to come forward.