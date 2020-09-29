OTTAWA -- The driver of a Dodge Charger who police said intentionally rammed another car into a house near Kaladar, Ont. has been charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 41, just south of Highway 7, when police said the red Dodge Charger slammed into the back of another vehicle, which forced it into a home along the highway.

Ontario Provincial Police said there were minor injuries in the collision. The driver of the Charger then allegedly stole a black Hummer and fled the scene, leading police on a chase before it ended on Store Street in Actinolite, near Tweed. Police said one officer suffered minor injuries and a cruiser was damaged during the chase.

John Matthew McAree, 33, of Amherstview, is charged with attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assault with a weapon and impaired driving. He's scheduled to appear in court in Greater Napanee on Wednesday.

