Driver, 78, charged in crash involving two motorcycles in Pembroke, Ont.

A 78-year-old driver is facing a charge of careless driving following a three-vehicle crash in Pembroke last month.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving an SUV and two motorcycles on Mary Street, between MacKay Street and Church Street, on Sept. 30.

Police say a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman on one of the motorcycles were treated for serious injuries. The 32-year-old man driving the second motorcycle was not hurt.

On Monday, police charged the driver of the SUV with careless driving causing bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.