Driver, 69, charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 417 east of Ottawa
Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022 5:55PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police vehicle.
A 69-year-old driver on his way to pick-up a friend needed to call for a ride after being stopped for stunt driving east of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a motorist going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Russell Township Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the driver was also charged with driving without insurance and having an expired out-of-province licence plate.
Under Ontario's stunt driving laws, a driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.