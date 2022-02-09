A 69-year-old driver on his way to pick-up a friend needed to call for a ride after being stopped for stunt driving east of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer spotted a motorist going 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Russell Township Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the driver was also charged with driving without insurance and having an expired out-of-province licence plate.

Under Ontario's stunt driving laws, a driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.