Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say

The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.

Police say the driver was pulled over near Cumberland and Murray by a neighbourhood resource team officer for a traffic violation on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Upon searching the driver's car, the officer found narcotics and a firearm, police say.

Police did not provide additional information.