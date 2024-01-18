OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver, 27, charged with firearm, drug offences, police say

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    The Ottawa Police Service says a 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences related to firearms and drugs following a traffic stop in Lowertown.

    Police say the driver was pulled over near Cumberland and Murray by a neighbourhood resource team officer for a traffic violation on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

    Upon searching the driver's car, the officer found narcotics and a firearm, police say.

    Police did not provide additional information.

