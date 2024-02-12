OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver, 19, charged after colliding with school bus in eastern Ontario

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    A driver is facing charges after colliding with a school bus in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, says the Ontario Provincial Police.

    OPP says just after 7 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision involving a car and school bus at Foy Park Corridor and Red Rock Road.

    According to police investigation, the driver of the car -- a 19-year-old from Golden Lake -- “suffered a loss of control, striking the school bus.”

    As a result, the 19-year-old was charged with driving to “left of centre, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.”

    No injuries were reported, and no tow truck was required, police say.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News