Driver, 19, charged after colliding with school bus in eastern Ontario

A driver is facing charges after colliding with a school bus in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards, says the Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP says just after 7 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call reporting a two-vehicle collision involving a car and school bus at Foy Park Corridor and Red Rock Road.

According to police investigation, the driver of the car -- a 19-year-old from Golden Lake -- “suffered a loss of control, striking the school bus.”

As a result, the 19-year-old was charged with driving to “left of centre, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.”

No injuries were reported, and no tow truck was required, police say.