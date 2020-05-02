OTTAWA -- Police say they caught a 14-year-old driver going nearly 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 401 Friday night.

Ontario Provincial Police said the driver was clocked going 168 kilometres an hour on the westbound highway near Gananoque.

The teen was charged with taking a vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and stunt driving, police said.

Stunt driving charges apply when a driver is caught going in excess of 50 kilometres per hour over the limit.