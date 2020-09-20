OTTAWA -- A line of vehicles formed outside Canadian Tire Centre Sunday morning as residents waited to get a COVID-19 test.

It's day two of a pop-up COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at the NHL arena in Ottawa's west-end designed to alleviate pressure on Ottawa's other COVID-19 testing facilities this weekend.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says 694 people received a COVID-19 test at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. At one point, the wait was up to 60 minutes for a test.

On Sunday, the Queensway Carleton Hospital reported a 30-minute wait for a COVID-19 test. The COVID-19 testing centre is open until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty paramedics from nine different paramedic services across Ontario teamed up to offer the drive-thru COVID-19 testing pop-up.

Hospital officials said the goal of the drive-thru centre was to help relieve pressure on the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, the COVID-19 drive-thru centre at RCGT Park and the two COVID-19 care clinics.

Last week, long lines formed two hours before the testing centres opened as Ottawa residents waited for a COVID-19 test.