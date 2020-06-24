OTTAWA -- TD Place is being turned into a "drive-on" movie theatre again this week.

After four nights of sold out movie nights last week, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has announced the drive-on movies will return to the field at TD Place on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday night's movie will be Casino Royale, followed by Captain America: The Winter Solider on Friday night.

Both movies will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

OSEG says food and drinks won't be sold on site but guests are invited to bring in their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Other than to use the washroom, moviegoers will be required to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the film to comply with public health guidelines in Ottawa and Ontario.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at TDPlace.ca at a cost of $30 per vehicle.

The movies will be played rain or shine.