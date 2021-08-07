PEMBROKE, ONT. -- It’s the first big outdoor show in Pembroke, Ont. in more than a year.

Two bands took the stage for a drive-in concert that saw a field full of cars and trucks lined up at Riverside Park, to enjoy an afternoon of live country music.

Cory Papineau is the lead singer of Ottawa’s Lemon Cash.

"It’s very exciting," says Papineau. "It feels great to get back. We just did sound check, feels awesome. Yah, we’re ready to go."

Cory’s brother Jeff drums for the band, and says being back on stage feels like home.

"It feels great," says Jeff. "Obviously, it’s been a long time coming. It’s finally nice to start seeing people out here and just to be back and doing what we love doing."

The return of live music enticing fans from all across the province to make the trip to Pembroke.

"Got up at quarter to four, jumped in the car, and drove six hours," says Taylor Reid.

"Very excited," says Jacob Elliot. "It’s very nice to be out of the house and just be able to hang out with friends and get out and see live music. We haven’t been able to do anything like that in a long time."

Headlining band, River Town Saints have played a few drive-in concerts already and say fans love to cheer with their car horns.

"From doing nothing to coming and actually being able to play shows and have people come out and enjoy themselves, you know, it’s complexly surreal," says Chase Kasner, lead singer of River Town Saints.

"We’ve done a bunch of drive-in shows now, and it was a little weird at first," says lead guitarist Jeremy Bortot. "But at the end of the day, it’s just cool to have people come out and see live music again."

Pembroke officials say even with COVID restrictions, the free concert was a success.

"A couple months ago, the River Town Saints approached us about doing an outdoor concert, and they had done a really successful one last summer at the drive-in, and we thought, no better spot to have it at the water front with such a beautiful view. And COVID restrictions permitted so we’re all here today to enjoy it," says Sarah Frederick, Recreation Programmer for the city of Pembroke.

Although you can't leave your vehicle, most here just happy with the chance to see live bands again.

"I think they’ve done a great job setting it up," says Elliot. "We’ve got a great view and everybody’s just going to be able to enjoy themselves and be outside. It’s nice weather, so can’t complain."

"It’s a little different, you know," says Kasner. "Gonna have to shake the rust off, and its a little nerve racking, but this is my job and I love what I do."

Fireworks are planned for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.