A muggy, humid Friday will wrap up the work week in Ottawa.

After Thursday's downpour, there is a 40 percent change of showers today. A bit overcast and cool to start the day, but the temperature will climb. The high will be 22 degrees, but feel more like 26 with humidex.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a small chance of showers, becoming clear overnight.

After a rainy week- the forecast for the weekend is gorgeous.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and a high of 26, with himudex feeling like 29.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and clouds a high of 27.