Drag racing: La Peche, Que. woman arrested for smoking pot behind wheel facing hundreds in fines

Taking a drag from a joint cost a Quebec woman more than $1,100 after she was pulled over by police.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said on social media Wednesday that a resident called them to report a driver who was smoking cannabis behind the wheel.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Scott Street in Chelsea, where she was given a $504 fine.

She was also accused of driving 20 km/h over the speed limit, incurring a $106 fine, and she was given another $504 fine for allegedly lying to officers.

"The moral of the story is smoking cannabis or being under the influence of drugs while driving is just as illegal as drinking liquor," police said.